StockNews.com Upgrades Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Buy

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE WNC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 373,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $748.16 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,042,988.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wabash National by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 1.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 7.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

