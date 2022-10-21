StockNews.com Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $269.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.77.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

