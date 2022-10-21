StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised RAVE Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
RAVE Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
About RAVE Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAVE Restaurant Group (RAVE)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.