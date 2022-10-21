StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised RAVE Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

RAVE Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 75.03%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.