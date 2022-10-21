StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Quotient Price Performance

QTNT opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 700,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Quotient by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

