StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

RCON stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

