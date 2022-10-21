StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of CTG opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.38.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
