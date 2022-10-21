StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CTG opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 364,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.