StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,016.70% and a negative net margin of 958.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($8.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.