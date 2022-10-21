Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432 in the last ninety days. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

