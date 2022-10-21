Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at JOANN

In other news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $65,855.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Trading Up 1.6 %

JOAN opened at $4.48 on Friday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JOAN. Loop Capital downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

