Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 21st (AA, AAL, AAPL, ADDYY, ADS, AEE, AEP, AES, ALK, ALV)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 21st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $51.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,150 ($38.06) to GBX 3,165 ($38.24). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $185.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from €196.00 ($200.00) to €130.00 ($132.65). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €170.00 ($173.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €155.00 ($158.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €165.00 ($168.37) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €87.00 ($88.78) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €185.00 ($188.78) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $85.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €205.00 ($209.18) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $175.00.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,350 ($16.31) to GBX 1,275 ($15.41). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $46.00.

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $111.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 510 ($6.16). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €6.00 ($6.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €9.00 ($9.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €10.90 ($11.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €58.00 ($59.18) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $25.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $65.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $312.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $88.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $127.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.60 ($8.78) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $213.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $195.00 to $149.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $68.00.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $73.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €200.00 ($204.08) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $140.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $146.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $315.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $318.00 to $302.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($14.86) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $140.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $155.00 to $143.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $68.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $215.00 to $187.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $165.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $211.00 to $199.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $49.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $308.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $227.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $576.00 to $581.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $500.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 270 ($3.26). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $419.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $11.00 to $8.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $288.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 825 ($9.97). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €51.50 ($52.55) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 45 ($0.54). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 172 ($2.08) to GBX 181 ($2.19). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $219.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $181.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $136.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $130.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €92.00 ($93.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €11.50 ($11.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €11.10 ($11.33) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $40.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €68.00 ($69.39) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €171.00 ($174.49) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.33). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 310 ($3.75). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $56.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $51.00 to $60.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.17). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,490 ($18.00) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €690.00 ($704.08) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €575.00 ($586.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €735.00 ($750.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $63.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $400.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €85.00 ($86.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$77.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $147.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $94.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $324.00 to $260.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $170.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $180.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $59.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $53.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $284.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $289.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $135.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $105.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $450.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $180.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €243.00 ($247.96) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €246.00 ($251.02) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €325.00 ($331.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $84.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $72.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $120.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $457.00 to $393.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $294.00 to $255.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 385 ($4.65) to GBX 310 ($3.75). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.05). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 310 ($3.75). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $410.00 to $360.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $465.00 to $345.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $398.00 to $368.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $128.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $148.00 to $146.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €85.00 ($86.73) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,710 ($32.75) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $88.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €210.00 ($214.29) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €265.00 ($270.41) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €250.00 ($255.10) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €199.00 ($203.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €215.00 ($219.39) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

South32 (LON:S32) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 193 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.05). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 685 ($8.28). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $385.00 to $275.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $510.00 to $411.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $480.00 to $345.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $10.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $8.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $355.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $130.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $148.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $144.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $89.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $23.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $64.00.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 83 ($1.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €47.20 ($48.16) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($3.75). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $232.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $219.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $245.00 to $235.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $253.00 to $238.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $252.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $177.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $225.00 to $215.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $230.00 to $220.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $275.00 to $225.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $207.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $207.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $208.00 to $200.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $205.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $244.00 to $232.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $220.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €48.50 ($49.49) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €50.00 ($51.02) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €11.50 ($11.73) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €24.00 ($24.49) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.17). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$60.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $85.00.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $13.50.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $14.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $15.00.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $13.00.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $14.00.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $59.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

