Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 21st (AA, AAL, AAPL, ADDYY, ADS, AEE, AEP, AES, ALK, ALV)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 21st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $51.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,150 ($38.06) to GBX 3,165 ($38.24). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

was given a $185.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from €196.00 ($200.00) to €130.00 ($132.65). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €170.00 ($173.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €155.00 ($158.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €165.00 ($168.37) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €87.00 ($88.78) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €185.00 ($188.78) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $65.00.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €205.00 ($209.18) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $175.00.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,350 ($16.31) to GBX 1,275 ($15.41). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $46.00.

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $111.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 510 ($6.16). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €6.00 ($6.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €9.00 ($9.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €10.90 ($11.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €58.00 ($59.18) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $25.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $65.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $312.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $88.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $127.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.60 ($8.78) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $213.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $195.00 to $149.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $68.00.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $73.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €200.00 ($204.08) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $140.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $146.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $315.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $318.00 to $302.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($14.86) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $140.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $155.00 to $143.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $68.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $215.00 to $187.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $165.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $211.00 to $199.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $49.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $308.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $227.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $576.00 to $581.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $500.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 270 ($3.26). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $419.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $288.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 825 ($9.97). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €51.50 ($52.55) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 45 ($0.54). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 172 ($2.08) to GBX 181 ($2.19). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $219.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $181.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $136.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $130.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €92.00 ($93.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €11.50 ($11.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €11.10 ($11.33) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $40.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €68.00 ($69.39) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €171.00 ($174.49) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.33). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 310 ($3.75). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $56.00 to $53.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $51.00 to $60.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.17). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,490 ($18.00) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €690.00 ($704.08) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €575.00 ($586.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €735.00 ($750.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $63.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $400.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €85.00 ($86.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$77.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $147.00 to $150.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $94.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $324.00 to $260.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $170.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $180.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $59.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $53.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $284.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $289.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $135.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $105.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $450.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $180.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €243.00 ($247.96) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €246.00 ($251.02) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €325.00 ($331.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $84.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $72.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $120.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $457.00 to $393.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $294.00 to $255.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 385 ($4.65) to GBX 310 ($3.75). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.05). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 310 ($3.75). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $410.00 to $360.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $465.00 to $345.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $398.00 to $368.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $128.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $148.00 to $146.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €85.00 ($86.73) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,710 ($32.75) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $88.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €210.00 ($214.29) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €265.00 ($270.41) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €250.00 ($255.10) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €199.00 ($203.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €215.00 ($219.39) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

South32 (LON:S32) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 193 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.05). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 685 ($8.28). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $385.00 to $275.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $510.00 to $411.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $480.00 to $345.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $10.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $8.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $355.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $130.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $148.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $144.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $89.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $23.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $64.00.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 83 ($1.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €47.20 ($48.16) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($3.75). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $232.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $219.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $245.00 to $235.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $253.00 to $238.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $252.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $177.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $225.00 to $215.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $230.00 to $220.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $275.00 to $225.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $207.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $208.00 to $200.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $205.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $244.00 to $232.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $220.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €48.50 ($49.49) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €50.00 ($51.02) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €11.50 ($11.73) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €24.00 ($24.49) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.17). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$60.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $85.00.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $13.50.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $14.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $15.00.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $13.00.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $14.00.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $59.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

