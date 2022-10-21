Stifel Nicolaus Trims Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Target Price to C$35.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Parex Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $15.32 on Monday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

