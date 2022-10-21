Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

Stepan Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.17. 251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.77. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.21%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Stepan

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Stepan by 306.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Stepan by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

