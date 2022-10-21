Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 149.4% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 434,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,077,000 after acquiring an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

