Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $535,000 Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,047,000 after acquiring an additional 246,625 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PagerDuty by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $22.55 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,892. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.04.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

