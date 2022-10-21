Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

