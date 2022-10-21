Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 227.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $79.46 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,589.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

See Also

