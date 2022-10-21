Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 57.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,506,000 after buying an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $703,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,011,301.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 622,651 shares in the company, valued at $27,402,870.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 614,460 shares of company stock worth $29,335,085. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

ZI opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 166.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.