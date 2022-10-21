Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,457 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY stock opened at $192.98 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.94.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

