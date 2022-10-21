Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 369.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSLV opened at $42.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26.

