Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 369.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of XSLV opened at $42.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.