Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $174.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

