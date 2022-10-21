Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Given New $89.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 6.2 %

STLD stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.