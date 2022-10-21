Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $94.21 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $94.21 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,186.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00058754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00047285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022636 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005177 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0269218 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,570,010.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

