Status (SNT) Achieves Market Cap of $92.33 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $92.33 million and $3.73 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,992.86 or 1.00001722 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002882 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00046403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022768 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005218 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0269218 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,570,010.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

