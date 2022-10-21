SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $47.31 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

