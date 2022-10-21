Spok (SPOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%.

Spok Stock Up 0.9 %

SPOK opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. Spok has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Spok Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s payout ratio is presently -99.21%.

In related news, Director Randy Hyun acquired 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,157.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,123.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 139,704 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $1,018,442.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 809,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,038.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Hyun bought 5,602 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,123.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 319,848 shares of company stock worth $2,329,899. 8.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spok

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 30.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Spok in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spok in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

