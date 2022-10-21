SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $413.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.24. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

