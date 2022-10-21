SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 530,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLY stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

