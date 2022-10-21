S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $355.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.93.

SPGI opened at $292.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.26. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

