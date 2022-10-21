Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $232.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 157,987 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 127,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Southern States Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.