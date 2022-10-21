Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sonova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sonova from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Sonova from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.67.

Sonova stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonova has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

