Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Solid Biosciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.45. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 million. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 588.52%. Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 14.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 937,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

