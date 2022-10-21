Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $22,762,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 90.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 354,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 168,125 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $174.14. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.