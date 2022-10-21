SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $15.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

A number of research firms have commented on SITC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in SITE Centers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.