SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $15.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

A number of research firms have commented on SITC. Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

