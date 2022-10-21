SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Tops $10.00 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $59.23 million and $10.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,115,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,115,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05150958 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,892,111.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

