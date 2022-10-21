SIG Combibloc (OTC:SIGCY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc (OTC:SIGCY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 22.50 price target on the stock.

SIG Combibloc Price Performance

OTC:SIGCY opened at 19.50 on Friday.

Get SIG Combibloc alerts:

About SIG Combibloc

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.