SIG Combibloc (OTC:SIGCY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc (OTC:SIGCYGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 22.50 price target on the stock.

OTC:SIGCY opened at 19.50 on Friday.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

