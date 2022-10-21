Siacoin Achieves Market Cap of $161.51 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $161.51 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,992.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021439 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00265778 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00111807 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00730482 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.83 or 0.00551934 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00242447 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,291,522,992 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
