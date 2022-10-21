Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($137.76) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.