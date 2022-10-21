Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($137.76) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

