Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shimano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMNNY opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.49. Shimano has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 21.91%.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

