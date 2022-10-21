Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 281 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

