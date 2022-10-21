Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after buying an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,046,000 after buying an additional 923,404 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Shares of WRB opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

