Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Roku by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after buying an additional 724,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $84,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.04. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $341.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.32.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

