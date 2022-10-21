Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Omeros worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 214,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 74,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Omeros Stock Down 1.6 %

OMER stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $195.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

