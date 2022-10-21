Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $572.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $634.49 and its 200 day moving average is $643.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

