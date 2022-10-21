Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Mammoth Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 142,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 79,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.68 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 25.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

