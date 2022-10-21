Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 187 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,600,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Generac by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Generac by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after buying an additional 125,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $208.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Generac to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.92.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.68 and a 200 day moving average of $228.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

