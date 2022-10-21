ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $501.00 Price Target at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $495.00 to $501.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.91.

NYSE:NOW opened at $356.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.49, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.51. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 406,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

