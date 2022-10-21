Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 4,887 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

KO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. 231,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,707,278. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.