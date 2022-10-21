Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,369,510. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $110.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

