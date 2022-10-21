Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.78.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 45,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,886. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

